BitcoinZ Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.24 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $6.24 million and $495,349.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.13 or 0.00279496 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00077426 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00095302 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,863,096,140 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

