Bitradio Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $71,748.52 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009617 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.84 or 0.00565212 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,864,407 coins and its circulating supply is 10,864,402 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

