Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Black Knight updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.630-$2.720 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.38-$2.63 EPS.

BKI traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,729. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Black Knight by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 53.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after buying an additional 112,614 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

