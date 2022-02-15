Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $64.55

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.55 and last traded at $65.53, with a volume of 2219565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Get Black Knight alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average is $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.