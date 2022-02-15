Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $64.55

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.55 and last traded at $65.53, with a volume of 2219565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.60.
Several research firms have recently commented on BKI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average is $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Black Knight Company Profile (NYSE:BKI)
Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.
