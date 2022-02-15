Black Maple Capital Management LP Buys 18,652 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the quarter. RumbleON makes up approximately 0.8% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned about 0.19% of RumbleON worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter worth $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RumbleON by 14.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBL stock traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,505. RumbleON, Inc. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $64.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $429.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.86) by $0.44. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $221.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

