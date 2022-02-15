Black Maple Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Black Maple Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.16. 74,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,878,664. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $42.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

