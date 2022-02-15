Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.23. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 206,335 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,198,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,365,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,595 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,213. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 370.37%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

