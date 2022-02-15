Blackbaud (BLKB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Blackbaud to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BLKB opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,613.39 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 42,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 54,122 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

