Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Update

Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the January 15th total of 60,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Blackboxstocks news, CFO Robert L. Winspear acquired 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $417,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,500 over the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:BLBX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,433. Blackboxstocks has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

