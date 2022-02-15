BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the January 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE:BGY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 128,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,543. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
