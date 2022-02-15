BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the January 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:BGY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 128,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,543. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,315,000 after buying an additional 1,030,149 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,108,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,678,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 146,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,583,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,538,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 42,937 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

