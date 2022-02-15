BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Up 62.8% in January

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the January 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period.

NYSE FRA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,922. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

