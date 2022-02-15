BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the January 15th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella purchased 1,800 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 21.86 per share, with a total value of 39,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of BMEZ stock traded up 0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 20.72. 204,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,855. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12-month low of 19.23 and a 12-month high of 30.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

