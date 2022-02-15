BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the January 15th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
In other BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella purchased 1,800 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 21.86 per share, with a total value of 39,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.