BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,471,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.08% of Homology Medicines worth $27,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,953,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $14.54.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

