BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.12% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $24,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NESR stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.