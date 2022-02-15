BlackRock Inc. Buys New Shares in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,508,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.52% of Stagwell as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth about $660,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:STGW opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Stagwell Inc has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90.
Stagwell Profile
Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stagwell (STGW)
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW).
Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.