BlackRock Inc. Buys New Shares in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,508,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.52% of Stagwell as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth about $660,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STGW opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Stagwell Inc has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90.

In other news, Director Eli Samaha bought 290,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,363,009.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 509,896 shares of company stock worth $4,035,413 over the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

