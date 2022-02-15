BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 763,783 Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 763,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,870,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.69% of Ryan Specialty Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYAN stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

RYAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

