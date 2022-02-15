BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 763,783 Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 763,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,870,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.69% of Ryan Specialty Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RYAN stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
Ryan Specialty Group Profile
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
