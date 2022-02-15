BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 79,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $24,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120,504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 361.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,130.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.