BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,527,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,557 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.42% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $26,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85,551 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 325,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWB opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $497.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mohammed Lawal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

