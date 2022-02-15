BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,421,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,102 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.45% of Alto Ingredients worth $26,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth $1,623,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth $134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth $169,000. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,050 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALTO opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.68 million, a P/E ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 2.73. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alto Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

