BlackRock Inc. Has $26.57 Million Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,171 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.18% of Logitech International worth $26,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Logitech International by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LOGI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

