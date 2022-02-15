BlackRock Inc. Has $26.69 Million Holdings in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,891,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,932,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.51% of Zhihu worth $26,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth $68,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter worth $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth $168,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Zhihu alerts:

ZH opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Zhihu Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.