BlackRock Inc. Has $26.89 Million Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,919,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,553 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.67% of Daseke worth $26,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Daseke by 25.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 66,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Daseke by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 70,649 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Daseke in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Daseke by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 116,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Daseke, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 75.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

