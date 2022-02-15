BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.68% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $25,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,325,000 after acquiring an additional 63,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,888,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,396,000 after acquiring an additional 28,673 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 854,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,022,000 after acquiring an additional 36,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 514,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,351,000 after acquiring an additional 33,141 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

SUSA opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.18. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $106.97.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.