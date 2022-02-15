BlackRock Inc. Invests $25.59 Million in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,062,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.15% of N-able as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NABL. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $19,344,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $1,161,000.

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able Inc has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

N-able Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

