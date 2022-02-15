BlackRock Inc. Makes New $26.43 Million Investment in Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,215,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,434,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Microvast at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter worth $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter worth $43,000. 22.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microvast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MVST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Microvast in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVST opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Microvast Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $36.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.