BlackRock Inc. Purchases 11,882 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.96 and a 1-year high of $54.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.197 dividend. This is an increase from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.