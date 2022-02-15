BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,422,301 Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,422,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,490,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.14% of Proterra at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Proterra during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proterra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:PTRA opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Proterra Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75.
Proterra Profile
Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.
