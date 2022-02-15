BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.99% of Hooker Furniture worth $25,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 103,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hooker Furniture stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $253.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.89. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $133.43 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

