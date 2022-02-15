BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,203,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.82% of Select Energy Services worth $27,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 279.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 48,208 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 36.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 684,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 181,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 13.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 823,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 95,940 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

WTTR opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $785.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.