BlackRock Inc. Sells 125,398 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.23% of Latham Group worth $24,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $108,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $66,330,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,619,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30.
Latham Group Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.
