BlackRock Inc. Sells 125,398 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.23% of Latham Group worth $24,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $108,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $66,330,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,619,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Latham Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Latham Group Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

