BlackRock Inc. Sells 192,351 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,869,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192,351 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Ecopetrol worth $26,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 6.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth approximately $9,879,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 663.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 183,108 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of EC opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecopetrol (EC)
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.