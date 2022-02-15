BlackRock Inc. Sells 46,604 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,037 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,604 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.61% of Civista Bancshares worth $26,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after buying an additional 51,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 28,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $363.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.91. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

