BlackRock Inc. Sells 79,213 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.90% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $24,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $103.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80.

Several brokerages have commented on ESPR. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

