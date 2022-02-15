BlackRock Inc. Takes $24.43 Million Position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,117,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,434,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.73% of Byrna Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.07 million, a PE ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byrna Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

