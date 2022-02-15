BlackRock Inc. Takes $25.65 Million Position in Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,208,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,651,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Erasca as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.
ERAS opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Erasca Inc has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26.
Erasca Company Profile
Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Erasca (ERAS)
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS).
Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.