BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.02% of Old Second Bancorp worth $26,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 423,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $65,210.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $409.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

