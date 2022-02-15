BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Up 70.8% in January

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MFL opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $15.25.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
