BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Up 70.8% in January

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MFL opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 61,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 31,150 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

