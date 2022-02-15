BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Up 70.6% in January

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the January 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVF. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 112.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the second quarter valued at $109,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

