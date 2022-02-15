Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) rose 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 22,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,023,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

