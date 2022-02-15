Bleichroeder LP Buys 151,400 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 232.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,400 shares during the quarter. Sonos makes up 1.1% of Bleichroeder LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bleichroeder LP owned about 0.17% of Sonos worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonos in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SONO stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

