Bleichroeder LP Buys 915,980 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,115,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915,980 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma makes up 6.5% of Bleichroeder LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bleichroeder LP owned about 0.18% of Royalty Pharma worth $40,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,440,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1,214.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 110,123 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 19.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 423,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after buying an additional 68,527 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 27.8% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,140,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,638,000 after buying an additional 901,854 shares during the period. 42.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.88. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $48.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

RPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

