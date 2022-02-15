Bleichroeder LP Invests $3.33 Million in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000. Bleichroeder LP owned approximately 0.16% of iRobot as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iRobot by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

IRBT opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $134.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average is $77.45.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

