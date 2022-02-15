Bleichroeder LP Makes New Investment in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000. Bleichroeder LP owned 0.14% of Independence as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACQR. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence during the second quarter valued at $743,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Independence during the second quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Independence during the third quarter valued at $977,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACQR opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

