Bleichroeder LP Purchases Shares of 1,300,000 Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,000. Tricida comprises approximately 1.0% of Bleichroeder LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bleichroeder LP owned 2.58% of Tricida at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 464.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 267,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 611,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 317,087 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tricida alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Tricida stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. Tricida, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $509.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $62,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 10,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $81,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,669 shares of company stock worth $367,621. Company insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.