Bleichroeder LP Purchases Shares of 2,214,900 SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,214,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,000. SOC Telemed accounts for about 0.8% of Bleichroeder LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bleichroeder LP owned about 2.21% of SOC Telemed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLMD. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on TLMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SOC Telemed from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SOC Telemed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

TLMD opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.25. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 77.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.