Bleichroeder LP Raises Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP owned approximately 0.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.20. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

GBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

