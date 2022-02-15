Bleichroeder LP Takes $4.93 Million Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,000. Stride accounts for about 0.8% of Bleichroeder LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bleichroeder LP owned about 0.32% of Stride as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at $10,272,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 268.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 51,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 3.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 566,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 41,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $38.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

