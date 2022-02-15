Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Down 3.4%

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 10,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,861,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

BLND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 8,183 shares of company stock worth $73,891 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

