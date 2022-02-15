Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQU) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BMAQU stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. 975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $11.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000.

