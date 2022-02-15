BLOCKv Price Reaches $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $21.84 million and $16,876.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00038430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00106380 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

